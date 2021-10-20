Zacks: Analysts Expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to Post $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Simmons First National reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $194.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.32 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

SFNC stock opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Simmons First National has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

