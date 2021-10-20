Zacks: Analysts Expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) will announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.32. Tilly’s posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 371.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tilly’s.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $201.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.76 million.

TLYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $425.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $16.93.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $112,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Tilly’s by 544.6% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,871,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,177,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,712,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 215,668 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,336,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,357,000 after purchasing an additional 139,600 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 103,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilly’s (TLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.