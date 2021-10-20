Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report $1.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. Autodesk posted sales of $952.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year sales of $4.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on ADSK. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, September 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.50.

ADSK opened at $296.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $299.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.51. The company has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $233.32 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Autodesk by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

