Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.35 Million

Analysts expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to post $170.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $168.96 million to $171.56 million. Avalara reported sales of $127.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year sales of $675.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $672.00 million to $678.61 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $834.06 million, with estimates ranging from $816.24 million to $850.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avalara.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.13.

In related news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total value of $747,313.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,177.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.90, for a total value of $300,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,601,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,626 shares of company stock valued at $13,658,133 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 158.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 736,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,225,000 after acquiring an additional 451,803 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 12.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,219,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,642,000 after purchasing an additional 360,554 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Avalara by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 508,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,353,000 after buying an additional 327,455 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,693,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Avalara by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,720,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,376,000 after acquiring an additional 255,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

AVLR stock opened at $177.72 on Wednesday. Avalara has a 1 year low of $117.33 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of -189.06 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avalara (AVLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.