Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.22. Barings BDC posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%. The firm had revenue of $33.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Barings BDC in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barings BDC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.85.

Shares of BBDC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 124,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,303. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 131.25%.

In other Barings BDC news, Director Thomas Okel purchased 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $49,997.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Barings BDC by 92.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Barings BDC by 979.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

