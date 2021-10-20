Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Blink Charging posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 108.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.79). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.49) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 328.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million.

BLNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital downgraded Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

NASDAQ:BLNK traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.87. 1,039,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,178,361. Blink Charging has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average of $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 3.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 242.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,961,000 after buying an additional 1,667,726 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 33.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,277,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,920,000 after buying an additional 814,256 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the second quarter valued at about $20,765,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 37.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,031,000 after buying an additional 382,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 499,370.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,959,000 after buying an additional 339,572 shares in the last quarter. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

