Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to report $1.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings. Cerner posted sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year sales of $5.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CERN shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 32.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,844,000 after purchasing an additional 260,136 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in Cerner by 193.9% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 47,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 31,412 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in Cerner by 255.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 239,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,285,000 after buying an additional 172,382 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the second quarter worth approximately $2,830,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Cerner by 224.7% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 97,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after buying an additional 67,309 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner stock opened at $71.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. Cerner has a one year low of $67.96 and a one year high of $84.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

