Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $645.32 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will announce $645.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $655.74 million and the lowest is $634.90 million. Cimpress reported sales of $586.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cimpress.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $641.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.63 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cimpress by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMPR stock opened at $89.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.43 and its 200-day moving average is $98.56. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56. Cimpress has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $128.87.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cimpress (CMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.