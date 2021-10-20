Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.05. Concrete Pumping posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 280%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on BBCP. UBS Group upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,134,000. AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the second quarter valued at $8,732,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 194.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,401,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 925,944 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 1,220.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 655,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the second quarter valued at $4,030,000. 31.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.23. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.33 million, a PE ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

