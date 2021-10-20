Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Cronos Group posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.48 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 258.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRON. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Cronos Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 20.6% during the second quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 252,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 43,150 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cronos Group by 154.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 374,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 86,852 shares during the period. 13.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRON remained flat at $$5.81 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,060. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.78. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $15.83.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

