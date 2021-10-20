Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is ($0.97). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $41.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.44 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 97.72%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRNA. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.10.

NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.42. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $40.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $28,640.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Fambrough purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $128,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

