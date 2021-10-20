Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.48 Million

Analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to post $15.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $17.05 million. Esperion Therapeutics reported sales of $3.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 304.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $83.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.14 million to $87.13 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $121.71 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $145.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Esperion Therapeutics.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.32 earnings per share. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue was down 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ESPR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $39.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $270.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 97,112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.