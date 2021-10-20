Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) to report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GTY Technology’s earnings. GTY Technology posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GTY Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GTY Technology.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 82.51%. The company had revenue of $14.32 million during the quarter.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of GTY Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

In other GTY Technology news, CEO Michael J. Duffy sold 28,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $204,604.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Ross sold 41,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $310,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,470 shares of company stock worth $702,287 over the last three months. Company insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTYH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after buying an additional 171,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,220,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after buying an additional 22,997 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 39.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,411,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after buying an additional 396,665 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in GTY Technology by 68.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 561,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GTY Technology in the second quarter worth about $7,648,000. Institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GTYH traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 23,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.14. GTY Technology has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average is $6.71.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

