Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) to report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.14. Roku reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROKU. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.59.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total transaction of $26,368,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total value of $6,550,864.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $186,304,681. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Roku by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,036,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 449.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,905,000 after acquiring an additional 58,601 shares during the period. 62.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $344.45 on Wednesday. Roku has a twelve month low of $196.52 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $335.62 and its 200 day moving average is $361.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 210.03 and a beta of 1.74.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

