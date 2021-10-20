Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $560.35 Million

Analysts expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to announce $560.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $584.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $536.00 million. The Children’s Place reported sales of $425.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLCE. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Children’s Place presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.11.

In other The Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of The Children’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $3,404,018.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in The Children’s Place by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 168,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 25,151 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 33,442 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter valued at $662,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $81.65 on Wednesday. The Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $107.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The Children's Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

