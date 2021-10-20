Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Will Post Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will announce earnings per share of ($1.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.00) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.20). American Airlines Group posted earnings per share of ($5.54) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year earnings of ($8.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.75) to ($7.41). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($7.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,995,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,420,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,558 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,528,863 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,140,000 after acquiring an additional 265,157 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in American Airlines Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $128,542,000 after acquiring an additional 197,361 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,508,310 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $95,622,000 after acquiring an additional 53,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 107.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,908,562 shares of the airline’s stock worth $82,901,000 after buying an additional 2,026,013 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.35.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

