Zacks: Brokerages Expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). AxoGen posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $593.63 million, a PE ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 0.73. AxoGen has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $23.94.

In other news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $757,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,792,182.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in AxoGen by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in AxoGen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 8.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 7.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

