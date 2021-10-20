Zacks: Brokerages Expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $116.80 Million

Analysts expect that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will report $116.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.50 million and the highest is $118.10 million. BancFirst posted sales of $110.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year sales of $471.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $466.40 million to $477.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $441.40 million, with estimates ranging from $434.60 million to $448.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BancFirst.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BANF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, EVP Dennis L. Brand purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $272,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth about $537,000. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth about $851,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in BancFirst by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in BancFirst by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 333,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 64,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $63.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $42.38 and a fifty-two week high of $77.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancFirst (BANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.