Zacks: Brokerages Expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for BCE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.67. BCE reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BCE will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%.

BCE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in BCE by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in BCE by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in BCE by 6.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in BCE by 2.7% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in BCE by 3.9% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 43.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE stock opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. BCE has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.7011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.11%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

