Zacks: Brokerages Expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Envista reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Envista.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.75 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVST shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of NVST stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.92. 1,205,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,701. Envista has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.55.

In other Envista news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $190,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,688 shares of company stock worth $631,333. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Envista by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Envista by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 31,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Envista by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Envista by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its holdings in Envista by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 90,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envista (NVST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.