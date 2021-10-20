Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.34. Ford Motor posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.94.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 90.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,145 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 37.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,342 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 20.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,188 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 25.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,678,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $253,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,409,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,021 shares during the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of F stock opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

