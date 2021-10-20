Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) to report $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hut 8 Mining’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hut 8 Mining.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUT. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 19.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 8.7% in the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 141,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter worth about $70,000. 7.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HUT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.35. 21,972,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,221,705. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.70. Hut 8 Mining has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $13.19.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

