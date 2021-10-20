Zacks: Brokerages Expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 344.98% and a negative return on equity of 74.86%. The company had revenue of $10.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 million.

NEPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NEPT traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.53. 1,212,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,178,422. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $3.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98. The company has a market cap of $89.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the second quarter worth $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 230.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 51,270 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 981.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 127,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 34,123 shares during the period. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.