Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $951.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to announce $951.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $930.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $997.51 million. Pentair reported sales of $798.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year sales of $3.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

NYSE PNR opened at $72.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.54. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair has a 1 year low of $48.49 and a 1 year high of $80.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,383,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Pentair by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,921,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,749,000 after purchasing an additional 741,309 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,767,000 after purchasing an additional 510,073 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 825,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,693,000 after purchasing an additional 471,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,971,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

