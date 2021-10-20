Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) will announce $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. Tempur Sealy International posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year sales of $5.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion.

TPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

In related news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $2,447,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,636 shares of company stock worth $14,126,665. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,497,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,119,000 after purchasing an additional 768,391 shares during the period. Browning West LP grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Browning West LP now owns 6,570,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,494,000 after buying an additional 514,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,424,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,771,000 after buying an additional 894,074 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 5,168,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,571,000 after buying an additional 575,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,070,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,697,000 after buying an additional 1,708,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX opened at $46.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 18.85%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

