Zacks: Brokerages Expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to report earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.96) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Theravance Biopharma reported earnings of ($1.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($2.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Theravance Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

TBPH stock opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $577.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.82. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.32.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $196,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

