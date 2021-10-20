Zano (ZANO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $242,334.00

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Zano has a market capitalization of $40.93 million and $242,334.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zano has traded 31.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for about $3.77 or 0.00005795 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,136.50 or 1.00224624 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00055206 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $201.75 or 0.00310435 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.22 or 0.00500417 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.55 or 0.00194716 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00008253 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002028 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000971 BTC.

About Zano

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,897,200 coins and its circulating supply is 10,867,700 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

