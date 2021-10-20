Zeepin (ZPT) Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a market cap of $505,120.86 and $13,070.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00067466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00071311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.86 or 0.00101302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,953.63 or 0.99932148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,121.09 or 0.06244219 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00021363 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

