Zel (ZEL) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.17 or 0.00225982 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.82 or 0.00108806 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.89 or 0.00125578 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001642 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002349 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.