Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

Shares of NYSE ZEN traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,863. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Zendesk has a one year low of $103.28 and a one year high of $166.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $338,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $906,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,470 shares of company stock worth $14,666,418 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,625,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 15.1% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at $5,696,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 84.1% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,130,000 after buying an additional 844,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

