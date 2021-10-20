Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Trading 5.5% Higher

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)’s stock price traded up 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.73 and last traded at $79.71. 3,074 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 287,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.54.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.44 and its 200-day moving average is $57.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.87.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). On average, equities analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,420 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $429,841.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 994,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,786,633.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $510,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 483,419 shares in the company, valued at $24,664,037.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,764 shares of company stock worth $8,813,979. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,662,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,431,000 after buying an additional 506,183 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,100,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,159,000 after buying an additional 279,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,259,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,409,000 after buying an additional 2,175,322 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,813,000 after buying an additional 415,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,429,000 after purchasing an additional 43,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

