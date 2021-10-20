ZENZO (ZNZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $343,152.44

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 51.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. ZENZO has a total market cap of $343,152.44 and $3,117.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 59% lower against the dollar. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00039909 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.24 or 0.00087332 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.33 or 0.00355856 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00012762 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00034109 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

