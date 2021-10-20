Zero (ZER) 1-Day Volume Hits $18,008.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Zero has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $18,008.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zero has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.36 or 0.00228547 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.73 or 0.00109036 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.33 or 0.00126660 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002370 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,614,287 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

