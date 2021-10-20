Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)’s share price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.86 and last traded at $7.98. Approximately 4,076 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 596,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZETA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zeta Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.71.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.56 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPI Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,991,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the second quarter worth $45,166,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at $24,154,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at $13,674,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at $8,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

