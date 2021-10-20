Zeusshield Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $259,184.97 and $253.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeusshield coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00040803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.33 or 0.00193198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.21 or 0.00094315 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Zeusshield Coin Profile

Zeusshield is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

