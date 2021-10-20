Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,390 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Zillow Group worth $16,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after acquiring an additional 40,681 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 12,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,760,000 after acquiring an additional 69,253 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $88.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.77. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.54 and a 12-month high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZG. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush downgraded Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $220.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.08.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.