Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 754.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765,746 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.96% of Zimmer Biomet worth $321,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBH. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.74.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $148.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.05 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

