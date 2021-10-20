ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 63,806 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 563,774 shares.The stock last traded at $8.82 and had previously closed at $8.08.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZIXI. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of ZIX in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.35 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 70.86% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zix Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZIXI. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ZIX by 160.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,932,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,575 shares during the last quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX in the second quarter valued at about $5,280,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ZIX by 699.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 515,171 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ZIX by 32.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,473,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 360,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIX during the second quarter worth about $2,489,000. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

