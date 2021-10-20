Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $600,905.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.08, for a total value of $3,011,316.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,243 shares in the company, valued at $70,880,512.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,179 shares of company stock worth $65,704,748 over the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZM opened at $276.40 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $250.11 and a one year high of $575.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.13 billion, a PE ratio of 83.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $297.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.95.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.52.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

