ZPER 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8.00 (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. During the last week, ZPER has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZPER has a market cap of $300,695.27 and approximately $8.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZPER coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.94 or 0.00450135 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000150 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000066 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001082 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $613.39 or 0.00952303 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,258,254,657 coins. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

Buying and Selling ZPER

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

