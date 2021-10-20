ZPER Trading Up 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. ZPER has a market cap of $278,187.12 and approximately $2.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZPER has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. One ZPER coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZPER alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.49 or 0.00446120 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000144 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000066 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001114 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $610.38 or 0.00953796 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPER (ZPR) is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,258,254,657 coins. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.