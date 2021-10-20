ZumCoin Trading 16.7% Higher This Week (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $15.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

