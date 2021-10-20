Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 663,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,981 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.54% of Zuora worth $11,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZUO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 167.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,096 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 55.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,927,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,164 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the first quarter valued at about $17,934,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zuora by 90.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 625,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Zuora by 47.7% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,806,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,164,000 after purchasing an additional 583,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

ZUO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Zuora in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 63,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $1,040,024.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 39,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $799,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,343 shares of company stock worth $5,545,532. 12.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.53. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $20.72. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.28 and a beta of 2.16.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zuora Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

