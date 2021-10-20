ZUSD (ZUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 20th. In the last week, ZUSD has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC on popular exchanges. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $156,391.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00068044 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00072494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.48 or 0.00102523 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,723.54 or 0.99818637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,161.04 or 0.06417280 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00022336 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

