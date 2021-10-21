-$0.06 EPS Expected for LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for LiveVox’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.08). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover LiveVox.

Get LiveVox alerts:

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $28.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.38 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on LVOX. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on LiveVox in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

In other LiveVox news, CFO S Gregory Clevenger bought 8,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $55,748.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000.

NASDAQ LVOX traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.22. 188,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,449. LiveVox has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LiveVox (LVOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.