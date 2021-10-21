-$0.08 EPS Expected for KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) to report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KemPharm’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.07). KemPharm reported earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.63). KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 42.12%. The firm had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ KMPH traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.74. 432,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,450. KemPharm has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $22.08. The company has a market cap of $342.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 3.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.32.

In other KemPharm news, CEO Travis C. Mickle acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 6,380 shares of company stock valued at $56,744 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in KemPharm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in KemPharm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in KemPharm by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in KemPharm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in KemPharm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

