-$0.09 EPS Expected for Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.06). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Golden Nugget Online Gaming.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $31.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.98 million.

GNOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley lowered Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $17.61. 259,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,034. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNOG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 180.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

