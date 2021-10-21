-$0.14 EPS Expected for Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings. Kintara Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kintara Therapeutics.

Get Kintara Therapeutics alerts:

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Kintara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Kintara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Aegis lowered their price target on Kintara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Kintara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.94. 31,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,297. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49. Kintara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTRA. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 12,916 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 99.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Kintara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kintara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 688.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 94,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It focuses on VAL-083 and REM-001 pipelines. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kintara Therapeutics (KTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kintara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.