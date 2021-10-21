$0.16 EPS Expected for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. The Trade Desk posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Trade Desk.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.77.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $706,524.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,237 shares of company stock worth $4,366,946 over the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 10.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 7.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,658.0% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 175,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after acquiring an additional 165,800 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 12.4% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTD traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.84. The company had a trading volume of 41,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,365,533. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $97.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.46 and its 200-day moving average is $74.57. The company has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Trade Desk (TTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.