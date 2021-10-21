$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.20. Option Care Health posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,700%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.92 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OPCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $419,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $247,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPCH opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.59 and a beta of 1.16. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average is $21.56.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

